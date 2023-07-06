Missing 18-year-old found dead after online date

Police are investigating the murder of 18-year-old Kierstyn Williamson who went missing after she was supposed to go on an online date. Two arrests have been made.

July 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live