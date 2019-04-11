Transcript for Missing couple found buried on beach likely murdered, police say

Well an urgent search is underway for the killer of a beloved couple from New Hampshire and it cross country road trip their bodies were found buried any beach in Texas. About 100 people attended a vigil for jeans and Michelle Butler and Romney New Hampshire last night the couple was last seen setting up camp on October 15. But they were reported missing one week later their truck was captured on surveillance video at a border crossing in Mexico. Stanley members say they knew something was wrong. There are always in contact with the families are the facts. Even for a date era contact has really strange. He kinda knew that there was something really wrong because there's no way that he would want a lot somebody else to an eight. R&R B to hate it crossed Mexico. The police are expected to release more important information about the case later today.

