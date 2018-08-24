Missing diver who spent entire night lost at sea had 'will to survive,' officials say

More
Terry Hayes, 57, was found the next morning after treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 20 hours.
0:43 | 08/24/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing diver who spent entire night lost at sea had 'will to survive,' officials say

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57386206,"title":"Missing diver who spent entire night lost at sea had 'will to survive,' officials say","duration":"0:43","description":"Terry Hayes, 57, was found the next morning after treading water in the Gulf of Mexico for more than 20 hours.","url":"/US/video/missing-diver-spent-entire-night-lost-sea-survive-57386206","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.