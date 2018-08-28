Missing teen girl, high school wrestling coach in 'romantic relationship': Sheriff

More
The unnamed 16-year-old was reported missing Wednesday in Northern California.
0:26 | 08/28/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Missing teen girl, high school wrestling coach in 'romantic relationship': Sheriff
Oh. And I. It. And I. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57454794,"title":"Missing teen girl, high school wrestling coach in 'romantic relationship': Sheriff","duration":"0:26","description":"The unnamed 16-year-old was reported missing Wednesday in Northern California.","url":"/US/video/missing-teen-girl-high-school-wrestling-coach-romantic-57454794","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.