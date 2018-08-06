Transcript for Missing woman in Florida believed to be dead after she was bitten by an alligator

A source tells local ten news not only has they Gator been recovered. But a body part has been found. We are told the victim who is a 47 year old female may have been worn by her husband who is out of town. To stay away from this park this. Is it a twelve foot plus male alligator that allegedly. But attacked a woman is she was walking her dogs a witness told police he saw a woman walking her dogs. Minutes later the dogs were wandering alone one of them severely injured and that woman had vanished. A witness called. Went to the area where. Got that news had been on teams and he immediately spotted. The club listed with a victim is came from the only car parked in the park. It's registered to a husband and wife who live in plantation. A family friend who showed up says the husband is in Chicago. And confirms to bless the missing woman is 47 years old. And was warned by her husband to stay away from this park. Because of the gators. Her husband Al told the console that's this deductible to sometime in new open the door but and husband. He nodded commended the disbarred because she's seen IC card to get out. Those who live in the area and walk their dogs around to lakes. In the silver lakes rotary park are well low aware of what's been lurking lately. He just say it's like going north and then you see him coming dragged down by not far in the late he as far as the edge. They should have at least signs. Good job for gators and snakes because they have no swimming signs. No enforcement. The FWC is leading the investigation into this we asked the town of Davie how many complaints they've gotten. Why aren't signs posted they referred us to the FWC but this is at Davy park. And it will be up to the city to post those signs. We'll of course keep you posted in Davey Jeff points here local ten news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.