Now Playing: Parents of track star killed by her ex speak out

Now Playing: Arctic blast slams Midwest, heads east

Now Playing: Shooting spree near Penn State leaves 3 dead

Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive

Now Playing: Missing 3-year-old North Carolina boy found alive

Now Playing: 2 dead, 2 critical after shooting near Penn State

Now Playing: The letter Steven Stayner sent to his high school girlfriend

Now Playing: Mom's invention solves age-old dilemma of kids wearing coats in car seats

Now Playing: For ice sculptors, 'letting go' is part of the terrain

Now Playing: Family taken off flight after complaints of body odor

Now Playing: Deputy reunites with man who kept her dry during police procession

Now Playing: US orders its non-emergency workers to leave Venezuela

Now Playing: Superintendent charged after lying to get care for a sick student

Now Playing: Wisconsin teen kidnapping survivor to get $25,000 in reward money

Now Playing: Trump's former lawyer ordered to testify behind closed doors, attorney says

Now Playing: Families forced out due to sinkhole at California condo complex

Now Playing: Air traffic controllers union: Workers are at a 'breaking point'

Now Playing: St. Louis police officer fatally shot by another officer: Authorities

Now Playing: Massive winter storm brings flood, wind alerts along I-95 corridor