Transcript for Missouri's heartbeat abortion bill

I'm Michael Mahoney the federal courthouse in Kansas City, Missouri where Planned Parenthood. Went to court on Monday seeking to get a federal judge to block Missouri's heartbeat bill that bill. It's expected to take effect. On Wednesday. Bill would. Ban abortions in the state of Missouri at eight weeks and it that is struck down there's a cascade of other dates in there including. Fourteen weeks sixteen weeks eighteen weeks in the twentieth week of pregnancy. Planned Parenthood says there are very few women we would know that they are pregnant at that stages of their pregnancy. The state did not talk too much about. Just facial age in their arguments to preserve the bill instead they said that Planned Parenthood has no legal standing in this case. Because the relationship between an abortion provider and presented. And the woman that is seeking that abortion. Is not a detailed or sustaining relationship. So plan paired it is merely a third party and therefore they should have standing to bring this litigation. Now again this heartbeat law Missouri. He's expected to go into effect on Wednesday the federal judge that has this case Howard Sachs has indicated he'll rule on Tuesday. I'm Michael mounting cam to city for ABC news lives.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.