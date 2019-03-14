Transcript for Mob boss shot to death

Now we're gonna turn to a story that feels like it could be from another decade OK we're talking about Francesco Cali the supposed head of the crime family once led by John Gotti. Gunned down outside his home in Staten Island. Our whit Johnson is their right now wit this is a wild story what do you know so far. GO it really is good morning to you this apparent assassination of 53 year old Francesco. Frankie boy Cali happening steps away from his front door his wife and children inside the home at the time. Cali the reported mob boss of the infamous Gambino Crime Family. Police say that he was lured outside the home either with a text message or a phone call. About 930 last night was then shot multiple times in the torso. Investigators recovering about a dozen shell casings multiple witnesses here telling investigators that they saw a blue pick up front in the area. Fleeing the scene right now they are going through surveillance video trying to see if they can either get a shot of the gunman or a shot of the license plate to help track down. That vehicle. Now detectives are trying to put this whole thing together investigating whether this was all one time sanctions hit or some kind of broader mob war. Which of course would bring a concern to this neighborhood and throughout the New York area but at this moment right now GO. No suspect no motive and they're still looking for that blue frock. And wit it's been a very long time since we've seen anything like this. Jim that's right you'd have to go back up more than three decades. The last time that there was a major killing of a mafia kingpin in the New York area was 1985. The spectacular shooting death. Paul Castellano outside a restaurant in Manhattan. That moment really paved the way for John Gotti the Teflon Don and then take over the Gambino family which he ruled with an iron fist until eventually. He was convicted of murder and racketeering in the early ninety's later dying of cancer in prison. In this case though detectives looking at a number of different things bull one source telling ABC news. That this was no fly by night kind of thing they say this was a well thought out. Execution. GL. All right we've Johnson live for us there. On Staten Island and we will see you later tonight on world news tonight thank you so much where it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.