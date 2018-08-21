Transcript for Body found believed to be missing Iowa jogger; murder charge filed

They first degree murder charges filed today in connection with the disappearance of all activists who was last seen jogging in Brooklyn Iowa. On July 18 2008 team. A complaint and affidavit names. Christian back in Rivera pitched 24. Who resides in rural powers should county and he has been charged with murder in the first degree. Dozens of law enforcement officials from local state and federal agencies were involved in the investigation. After the disappearance of all it service. A body was discovered early this morning in a farm field southeast. A Brooklyn Iowa identity has nothing confirmed however we believe it to be the body of mall utilities. A complaint and affidavit. Which will be provided to you will provide the details of allegations against mr. Rivera. Charges were followed in the power should county district court. The case will be prosecuted by the I were attorney general generals area prosecution division. And first degree murder carries a penalty of life without the possibility. Of parole.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.