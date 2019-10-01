Transcript for Monica and Bill, 20 years later

Hey guys thanks for being with us here on ABC news live I'm Maggie releasing down with Terry Moran Terry I am so pumped having here one because. And even sitting Hagler so you lie flat sales and she will. We're talk about the twentieth anniversary of Bill Clinton's impeachment can you believe. It has been twenty years now although really in the past two years it now seems about fifty years and yes. But the whole and its political lifetime. To me. Why should we mention it being yesterday and that you've covered a lot of this what happens when years ago so for proof we want to pull up. A photo here's dreamer and now well now here is our friend Terry. What do you everybody. Didn't I noticed a difference I didn't notice the difference there. I expect the billionaire years so let's back to that version of Terry Moran twenty years ago Bill Clinton. It under impeachment and Monica Lewinsky's Tyndall has been well broken at this point what do you remember most from that time. It was a crazy time I was in Washington DC and covering it and I could not believe. With each day of the revelations that came out the fact that began in the way it was and the fact that. Decent magnificent institution it's right I covered the Supreme Court and congress and the presidency. Were all tied up. Over this. Love affair and or this affair anyway between the president and a very very young woman and you couldn't believe that. Senators and congressmen and eventually the Chief Justice the United States Supreme Court and what all of caught up in this all of our civic energy and then the revelations are at the blue dress and a tapes and that. One thing after another Clinton testifying under oath and then admitting he'd lied under oath it was just. You couldn't believe that the world is spinning faster than us. And the answer cares about is at just how old did you cover this because some of the things that you've got to talk about on Eric. I would maybe be uncomfortable talking about if you rate now hook peaking of the blue dress how difficult tiptoe around some of these things you didn't care. And that's one of the reasons it was a boundary breaking moment for. The discussion of these things in public in the media and dominance it was news the president the United States was involved and he had his semen on her dress and had to say it just like that. Yeah straight face these are the facts can drive. How interesting I can't it's. It is truly brown boundary breaking and and we look at some of the special that's going to be airing tonight we have new revelations that are coming out in new interviews new tapes. Except for so little because we're here a little bit. Of what's airing in this special in. We wrote talking about it before but the emotion that's on these tapes what's happening. I think that's when things that was missed in all of the scandal in politics of the time what was missed it was white at the heart of this. Was very very powerful must I think I'm Monica Lewinsky's side love. And and that came out full force in the tapes. That her fake friend Linda Tripp and one of the great villains of American history really woman who pretended to be your friend. Wanted to write a book make money and was it political enemy the president. And she kinda started taping this young woman who had befriended her. And realized what she had and then turned them over to lawyers and the FBI. And it ended up scarring certainly Monica Lewinsky's life and bringing the the affair out. And bring Clinton's lie out and lead into the impeachment in those tapes you can hear the real Monica Lewinsky. That's and her real emotions. Monica had been sent to the Pentagon. With the president's promise that after the reelection. She would return to the White House. Elections. Come and go with Monica Lewinsky's not brought them. She becomes. Distraught. And even a little frantic. I know but if it's any consolation. No idea how Omer. Great. Now hula. Do you it's the worst hit the worst I know that. You listen these tapes and his hard not to fuel power. You know she's in securities should understand the relationship. How could she this is no normal relationship. Clean. Does its Allston him. And you're telling me this is very sick situation she deserved when. I'm Mike. Do. My own web burnt. The histrionics never stopped they just increased. Something kicked it was at maternal I don't want to define it that way. I'll only say that. I began to resent the president once I knew about this. Enormously. When now. For the brickyard in just its eyes you hear those tape that it it's justice and raw. Raw emotion and number talking just just her early twenty's and ceasing factor but it must have been likening what do you think when you hear. I think two things I think she was really really in love she said she was she believed it was a love affair. And he would you know obviously was womanizer his whole life because of a need in him and they may have been some real. Genuine feeling between them I don't think she would have felt that way had not communicated but I also think of that of that wickedness. Of Linda Tripp. Who does that and then springing for the history and should cause and histrionics are to us now that would that that young woman has broken hearted. And that she turns them over the FBI and they ambush or. Linda Tripp wearing a wire turned a real even more stuff out of her. And then they threaten her with prison her family with prison if she betrays the present a United States she didn't actually. But it she thought about suicide because and so I think both of that. The reality of Monica Lewinsky's feelings she became a cartoon character partly because Clinton tried to destroyer. And the country didn't take her seriously written series a real person and these tapes and this this special really you get to know she's impressive person to. We were talking with elevate just how this adds more dimension to her character you see that she is heartbroken. And curious now looking. Back honest to think. In today's day in age twenty years later here re our. Would be treated her differently and Odyssey re in this air need to people are going behind bars effort. Breaking the law. When it comes to whether sexual assault sexual harassment. Would be if comfort this differently in media. Wade this have played out differently today. Russia hopes I hope so because as I said she was to begin a cartoon cared to she would mock done. On late night television sometimes those things were played in the evening news. Just wasn't really taken seriously as a human being has so many women young women in particular around men in power have been. Now this was a consensual. Relationship. Both sides say but that what they go the dis equilibrium of power he was president she was a young person young intern. I think this would be a much different story in people I think rightly today look at Bill Clinton. Very differently that predatory. Carnivorous. Appetite he had that hurt a lot of people including Monica Lewinsky. Maybe there's some hope the Burton and we're talking about this now rate has been twenty years but these tapes come out and you have sort of a new appreciation and understanding in hindsight. Twenty years they've been waiting for the hasn't but maybe now lots and conversations. Hit what else came out of this special that's either surprise to you or was new information or me to think about this differently twenty years later. Well one thing was that deeper focus on Monica Lewinsky in his message isn't really impressive person so you hear a lot from this person. Who is Smart switched on had to stand up to a tremendous amount of pressure that really it was unimaginable. And comes through it. Pretty well. In a very different life than I think people had at the time and I think you also the other thing you learn you learn about the web it was being spun around these two people. Spun around them by Clinton's political enemies by Linda Tripp by people wanted to make money. And and the media as well as as as. They were just doing their thing they're complicated messy thing and around them. The prosecutors. The reporters. He get that feeling. That there wheels within wheels spinning while they were just doing what they were doing. It was quite quite a wet it sounds like and here we are twenty years later talking about this do you think. Will blast will this year a political scandal that just keeps getting talked about ending believe we UN I be sitting here thirty years and out the fifth. Did a couple of our affiliate the fiftieth anniversary for any picnic recapping. How this change the political attic and continues today to change it. I don't thinks. Because he's one of those stories where its heat more than light right we we are learning about power and relationships and things like that because of it. But he didn't live through it I think in fifty years of us who what where they doing. And I thought at the time and I think even more now that sense that all of Washington our government. Our president and congress are media there was so much civic energy. Just going into this now we know at the exact moments that al-Qaeda was incubating this 9/11 plots and I think. That it was a waste of civic and she when I went to the White House where more I think at the time. I thought it was out of proportion to whatever they did it was out of proportion. And I remember a thing as I came in the White House gates wants which is a marvelous experience to report and I looked up to the second floor with the president. Lips and feminist and I thought of those windows have been thrown open 1 morning that I walked in. And Hillary Clinton is up to thrown all of this stuff out on the long. And he had to go get an apartment in southwest these years of my guess. America was. That's an punishment that a plant guy deserves. And instead we had a constitutional crisis and I think in fifty years people be more focused on what was he doing how none serious were there. Rather than. These emotional issues which I think surround the drum of the did drama will always be there might make a movie about it in fifty years or whatever they're making. But. But I I think. The significance of it will be though its head scratching what they do that. And they do remember meeting not to get distracted by the drama. Exactly yeah good point. Military and this is so much time on attacked you all along but before are you Lee of you promise me something. Forty sanitary fill made carrier Sherry lots of life lessons in life tax and he said he had one you could share that would bring this awful circle today well yeah you said yup. I'll ask you manage your monetizes are adhered that's it from my advancing age. What you learn about Bill Clinton in this in India and it was pretty obvious Nellie did he not tell the truth he didn't tell the truth to himself. And the lifeless in his. The first person you have to tell the truth to about yourself is yourself. If not. Then you'll be walking in a haze of deceit. And devious sadness and confusion inheritance and you'll heard a lot of people doing that and I think that's one of the things the stories about. That's going to be available live and ABC news live throw pillows from now on know there are good Couric currency. Click that Terry really thank you so much this is a great insight and every one you're going to want to watch says it is tonight on ABC truth and lies Monica and bill again tonight at nine. I am so excited to name its growth of this young its seems really really amazing Terry and thank you so much they still all of you for joining us much find out have you here arrogant in the inside Maggie really hear Terry Moran. And you'll see here.

