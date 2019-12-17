-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
-
Now Playing: Boeing halts production of 737 Max planes
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
-
Now Playing: Van crashes through Ross store and into shoppers
-
Now Playing: Urgent search for missing mom of 2 and newborn
-
Now Playing: Amazon bans 3rd-party sellers from use of FedEx ground for Prime
-
Now Playing: Countdown and new poll ahead of critical House impeachment vote
-
Now Playing: President Trump’s dustup with Rudy Giuliani
-
Now Playing: Winter weather forecast and duration
-
Now Playing: Deadly storms on the move across the country
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily blocking FedEx Ground shipping
-
Now Playing: Deadly storm system
-
Now Playing: Amazon temporarily bans FedEx
-
Now Playing: Meditation helped this woman cope with anxiety and loneliness. Now, she teaches it.
-
Now Playing: Children read holiday 'tails' at shelter to help dogs get adopted
-
Now Playing: Tornado kills at least 1 as it rips apart businesses in Louisiana
-
Now Playing: Dog gets adopted after 500 days in animal shelter
-
Now Playing: Deputy fired for body-slamming middle school student to the floor twice
-
Now Playing: Vaping increases risk of lung disease in adults by 30% over 3 years: Study
-
Now Playing: Surveillance video shows garage being blown apart