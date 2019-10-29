-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Monday, October 28, 2019
-
Now Playing: Bear roams around Tennessee hotel
-
Now Playing: Balloon boy's dad stands by story 10 years after airborne hoax
-
Now Playing: Hero dog who helped take down ISIS leader from elite K-9 group
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors charge girlfriend of Boston College student who killed himself
-
Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: New details in terror take-down of ISIS chief and intel recovered
-
Now Playing: Former House Democrat speaks out after resignation, ethics scandal
-
Now Playing: Augmented reality view of California wildfires
-
Now Playing: Authorities release new surveillance video of missing college student
-
Now Playing: Wildfires force mass evacuations in California
-
Now Playing: Hero firefighters brace for high winds
-
Now Playing: White House national security official who heard Trump’s Ukraine call set to testify
-
Now Playing: SigDigs: Oct. 29, 2019
-
Now Playing: Do you remember these classic sounds of the Internet?
-
Now Playing: Driver captures terrifying footage of Getty Fire
-
Now Playing: Inside Cinema Phantasmagoria at the Million Dollar Theater in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Hollywood studio executive and producer Robert Evans has died
-
Now Playing: Woman accused of encouraging college boyfriend to kill himself
-
Now Playing: Intelligence, 2 associates captured after ISIS terrorist leader killed