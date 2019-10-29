Transcript for It’s Morning, America: Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019

Or more cannot smoke and Hayley hard time of the top five things to know this Tuesday. Number one a major development in the impeachment investigation and national security official who still works for the White House is testifying today in the impeachment investigation lieutenant colonel Alexander. Spend a minute what's on a president comes phone call to Ukraine he's expected testified he was so concerned about truck pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden. And he told the White House lawyer. Number two the fire emergency in California. More than 300 fires erupted in 24 hour period to the heavy winds millions of residents up and down the state may be in the dark for days as the power company plans to more blackouts to prevent any fires the largest fire in the state which is burning north of San Francisco. Has now destroyed nearly sixty homes Ana winds in Southern California are expected to pick up again tomorrow. On to number three. A former college student has been charged with involuntary manslaughter. After the suicide of her boyfriend's. Alexander who threw jumped to his death just ninety minutes before he was set to graduate from Boston College prosperous eight point one year old. A young you what's physically and verbally abusive in person to take your own life. They say in two months alone she sent him 47000. Text messages. It's you made demands and threats. With the understanding that she had complete and total control over mr. tool of both mentally and emotionally and miss you was tracking mr. virtual Liz location as she frequently did on her fault him she went to the garage and in fact was present. When mr. urge Rula jumped to his death. The girlfriend is no longer in the US she returned home to South Korea but prosecutors are hopeful that she'll be extradited them report newly released video shows an Alabama college student just before she was reported missing last week. Nineteen year old and nine at Blanchard is seen on this surveillance video. Also shows her driving away in her SUV that vehicle has now been found we dents and scratches her father says she would not take off without telling me why. On the night she disappeared in niacin a text message to her roommate saying she was out with a man. That was also the last time for debit card teams have probably never five we began or where the hero US military dog that help tax cut down the leader ices the dog was injured. But is already back on duty the dog's name is not being released president truck declassified at picture of the dog though. It's a Belgian Malinois is the same breed that took part in the raid that killed us on in lot. Eric top choice for military dogs because of their keen sense of smell speed and. And intelligent but a dog's name will not be to classify it out of concern it would give away the delta force unit it belongs to. Let's get back breaking news overnight from the impeachment investigation the first current White House official is now set to testify on Capitol Hill. He says he was listening to president comes phone call to Ukraine tenant colonel Alexander an amendment is provided poised to tell house lawmakers today that he was so concerned about pressure. The president was put in a Ukraine to receive the Biden's that he complained to White House lawyer. This comes as Democrats set the stage for public hearings ABC's Elizabeth her has the new. Carrying Kenneth good morning to you that army officer prepared an opening statement with just six pages long and that he knows that he is not the whistle blower but he didn't hear that's July phone call first hand. And he's testifying today out of a sense of duty. This morning impeachment investigator said to hear testimony from the first current White House official lieutenant colonel Alexander big men who thirds as the national Security Council's director of European affairs. According to a copy of this opening remarks obtained by ABC news. Didn't say if he was in this situation room with an AC colleagues and staff from vice president prince's office. When you listen to and on president trounced July phone call to Ukrainian and Inman says quote I was concerned by the cult. I did not think it was proper to demand that a foreign government investigate a US citizen. Following that called in Maine says he reported his concerns that the president was pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joseph Biden to a superior twice. In his remarks then may also explain that he is testifying today voluntarily because quote. I am a patriot and it is my sacred duty and honor to advance and did think our country. Irrespective of party. Or politics. The impeachment of your president is a scam president trump meanwhile in Chicago Monday blasting the impeachment probe. As speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the house will hold them. First formal vote arm Thursday to outline the next steps in the impeachment process including procedures for public hearings. For weeks Republicans have been pushing for public hearings and the White House responded with a statement calling the impeachment proceeding conducted so far. On authorize them to close the door depositions. Illegitimate Kenneth hi Elizabeth thank you. And nature court ruling ahead of next year's election judges and a swing state of North Carolina have ruled. The State's congressional map must be re try before the 20/20 primary elections. The ruling is viewed as a win for Democrats who accused Republicans of illegally re drawing district lines to retain power house seats Republicans denying it was illegal and could now appeal. And the trump administration has extended the temporary protection status for about 200000 people from El Salvador. It allows salvadorans to stay in the US and avoid deportation proceedings for at least another year. They can also get work permits. It's part of collaboration with the Salvadoran government to address bordering other security issues now to the fire emergency in California one major fire is burning in Sonoma County threatening nearly 100000 buildings the others in Los Angeles. Where swath of land stretching from a busy freeway to Pacific Ocean has been evacuated. This morning the relentless fire fight in California just the last 24 hours. Cal fire's put out 330. Fires in this state. When fuel flames have burned some of the most expensive real estate in the country near Los Angeles the so called Getty fire has charred hundreds of acres. Pushed by winds up to 65 miles per hour tens of thousands of people were forced to evacuate. You had to be evacuated from your home last night correct you but that's nothing fun action hero come on that's true. Including celebrities like Arnold Schwarzenegger Kristin Davis and LeBron James. Who tweet at his best wishes to the first responders the southbound lane of one of the busiest freeway from the country the for a five. Was shut down for hours from LA to the Pacific Ocean just. One of the most traveled areas in our area in the country. The seat nobody on this roadway is that there's almost a shot site. The fire given its name because it threatened the Getty senator one of the most famous museums in the world this morning museum officials say the art inside is not being moved. And the building a safe. Thanks to efforts by firefighters. And because the museum was built to withstand intense wildfires with a metal exterior and double walls. Farther north the Kincaid fire has burned 75000 acres. And is threatening 90000 buildings officials say paralyze may have started to fires in the Bay Area. Despite the widespread blackouts intended to prevent just that and now PG and he has announced a new round of black else to date. With 600000 customer set to lose power and dozens of northern California counties. The governor voicing his frustration overnight saying a major investigation will now looking to the power shut off. Process this cannot be the new normal. Now we cannot absorb this year after year. We had experienced. A ten of the worst fire seasons California's history just since 2015. And Southern California winds are expected to ramp up again tomorrow they could be the worst of the season so far. But despite the wildfire emergency life goes on. Kate and Curtis for a Lynnwood and with their wedding at a Sonoma County winery on Saturday even as the Kincaid fire burned just a few miles away. He gave them this iconic image with the smoke is you can see it behind them most of their vendors had to cancel but not their photographer. I was thinking of American gothic the 1930s pinky. That was regular normal of American life at the time and all of a sudden in a very strange way this has become. Our new normal. And married couple and their guests evacuated to San Francisco not long after this photo steak and have a good that's our al-Qaeda what Werth went from covering wildfires are running from once she grabbed her two sons and her dog can join the thousands who have been evacuated in Los Angeles. She says the site of a tanker aircraft carrying the retarded over her house was unnerving so we are thinking about Cain. All people of by that area and again first responders and firefighters. Who were all battling nepalese as well absolutely. In Chicago class is are once again canceled for students but there may be some movement in the negotiations and the teachers strike there. The teachers union called its entire bargaining team accidents able on Monday night to review the latest offer meanwhile the city is reached a tentative agreement with the union for support staff. The strike started on October 17. An urgent search is underway for convicted rapists accidentally released from a prison in Georgia. Tony what cone not immune as Mendez who was serving a life sentence that Roger C president reads build. He was released Friday around noon he was convicted of aggravated child molestation and two counts of rape no word yet on what led to his accidental release. Now to a health alert and the recall of a popular anti anxiety medication. The drug sold under the brand name xanax and is being pulled due to possible contamination a risk of infection. I want from a pseudo calls says the chances of infection are slim but cannot be ruled out formation is available. On the FDA's website. And they say big change for travelers going to LA acts beginning early this morning are riding passengers will have to go to a new designated lot to catch a cab Hoover or left. And LEX officials say a new show to that lot will take no longer than fifteen minutes or travelers can walk. They believe the new system who ease the traffic blue. If they say and a Tennessee man is suing the pop rise chicken chain for not having this chicken Sanders the popular one. He claims pop eyes conducted false advertising deceptive business practices and wasted its time he also blames pot pies for damage to his car while he was in pursuit of that. Chattanooga man is seeking 5000 dollars when the case goes to trial in January. But he may get a sandwich Messina Popeye says it will be back on cell everywhere this Sunday. And we believe the hype will fall well we do coming up a controversial move in Hong Kong elections the scene of protest leader from. Sandra from a running from office and how protesters are responding to this. Welcome back return after the man facing charges after his granddaughters death on Royal Caribbean cruise ship police in Puerto Rico. Have arrested the grandfather of a two year old who thought a window. Her family calls it a tragic accident and they say he arrest is only pouring salt on their ones. This morning agree and father is now facing criminal charges in a cruise ship tragedy. Two you'll Chloe why again though the word death from a world Caribbean ship in July when it was docked NC and wine. The toddler from Indiana plummeted eleven stories from the children's area of the ship. Now Puerto Rican authorities have arrested police grandfather Salvatore in LO for negligent manslaughter saying Chloe fell when in L over Easter up to an open window. It's a salt on the wounds. And you're so pretty clos least parents are defending her grandfather. They see cloak fell after an LO lifted her up. So she could bang on the glass which she often dated her brother's hockey games the wide Yancey and Melo had no idea the window was open. He was extremely. Hess hair ball and seeing me he has repeatedly. Told us as I believe that there was glass he will cry over. And over. At the time of her death row Caribbean said it was helping local authorities conducting the investigation. The why can't say the cruise line should've done more to ensure the safety of the ships youngest passengers. Folks hammarley a's are still so many questions. A crime being know why you eat an open window and wall of windows and it's area. Chloe was the daughter of a police officer in south been Indiana. This morning the police union their calls the grandfather's arrest appalling saying does nothing but re victimize a family who experienced a horrific loss. Why it's hard with his tenure when you Marty knows don't do such a terrible trauma every but Leonard increases was an accident. Everybody knows there was no answer involves so it's ordered next question why. And now I was home on 80000 dollars bond and cruise line released a statement calling the girl's death tragic. That said it would not comment. For it now to Hong Kong where one of the most prominent leaders of the protest movement has been barred by the government from running for upcoming local council elections. Let's go to across the pond now to do McFarland the London bureau for the latest Julie good morning so I got here who is Josh a long and what effect will this happen. On the protest movement. Hey Sara and Josh so long he packed in 2014 if your man back the lost time there was a massive protest movement and Hong Kong and his name is the umbrella. Revolution unlike the current protests. It was led by students at the time just so long he was a student he was central. And those protests he was a heavy user of social media who is giving a lot of talk by famine you became very SA CA I did with that student. Uprising now what the Hong Kong authorities have barred him from standing in the upcoming local elections which are happening. Next month's. Now it's he has headed back acts the decision saying it cannot solicit and got Beijing is manipulating. The election that what the authorities have been saying is that he's not eligible to run. Political actions because his position on self determination. Contra means Hong Kong's sort of a mini constitution. Which says basic law and that's a whole one country two systems. I'm just or won't he says no I just want more democracy for Hong Kong. OK Julia we're gonna have. Move on over ice is now without their leader after US forces killed Abu back car. On I'm Donna in that raid over the weekend their number two in command killed in separate air strike. What that means the threat of ice and his American troops are re position in Syria. Exactly hey this is really really important because I was in Connell said yes say you might how the head of the snake bots that does not mean the threat of ice says. It is and that that our offer is and sides of the group because it is so descended on an ideology it summing that you can't average should be. Defeat and crisis has been proficient and we're creating peoples through social media. And influencing people and lone wolves to take tax into that and how does not they're still huge security threats. On the ground I'll hold the biggest count pace. Let him dot that is detaining crisis. Mendez finally is full of spices. It consists of around 80000. People. That women who a protest staying. Yesterday according to catch God's saying if all soldiers are in prison and meet. Odd that we are still to count offense that outfit is not since it got ice is on going to be able to still coordinate a backlash. Attacks in Europe. As a response try and show some strength. Off to the loss of by Donny but his stuff has not been officially announced yet or better it's pretty clear that a lot of these people news comes in golf fans they will know about the news. But just some good news have to say that you remember about dog that got president trump mentioned in this press and has breasts. The packed press conference. In the White House and the weekend and weekend. That dog is not a dame while she was hot in the explosion by five by diving suicide vest that dog is not acting G seats in some happy news. Some good news there. Absolutely Julie I know for the past few weeks months years it seems we've been talking about this Halloween deadline for bricks that we'll guess why. That deadline by two days away. So it's a scary one we know for all you'll be at Halloween before we are here and EU last. So when it comes a Brecht said. Don't tell me there's been another delay. Mean yeah I mean I know. We took Bob Reich says a lot and I seen just keep saying the same thing we've gone through three deadlines have say it. That with me it lets trying to say something a little different just. Lighten the made perhaps. We've been to what we've been talking so much about about Bre X and how it is so chaotic and frankly almost farcical and how sick is cyclical. These phases in banks say let's try something else should try it tell the story breaks it in gifts. Here for that very rare and I can probably guess gifts however you smile at that firm. Trying and yeah and I got an affair which I think I can sum up the loss kiwis OK let's stop wet rag sets. Is not going by while you could say it's a strategic Paul masks now. The UK with some pains to leave and mocks my study fast then they pushed it back to April. And now they pushed it back to obtain about setting fast as you say in a few days time. Boris Johnson hair replaced the true reason made a few months against he's desperately trying to make a direct say it happened. But all of the legislation has been bringing her through keeps getting stuck and parliament parliament keep maintain against his deal that's saying stop trying to make back that happened. As not gonna happen yet at least so. Boris lost. A vague yesterday. And bringing an election because he wants to try and get rid of the stalemate and he wants to have more. Governor more Tory MPs to try and possum this legislation he lost that bet yesterday. And pleasant winning whereas late he's gonna bring forth that same nation again. Today says he is thinking well maybe and says a charms dot. Comment may have changed their minds and the last one in four hours so we'll see we'll see if pummelled by again honing refused having vented against an election. 23 times before. And meanwhile the 27 member states of the EU then go there and preparations to make and checking up on the UK to see how it's old gang. And it's not get exiled. These are sums it up for well I'm dying I'm and in fact. I was I had brought failure to be the Viola Davis one of her grabbing her purse and getting look you know. Yes yes that is old Judd less on the on news that we might have a general election. Just less than just David two weeks away from Christmas not a lot of happy faces about not like. No matter at all our right to anorexic and I guess you are the gift that keeps on giving Julia some. And I can't can't can't all right we'll see you later friend our Jessica notification is now certain of the man at a main event like you know king. Has really had before or maybe so because a releasing this maligned king that's the right here. Federal mindless from the lion king and the look. But no with the lying. In. That's her eight. Was from my pain that's remember if you guys snapped out yeah see though liking just can't wait to be king its premise. Grant. Well we really get hail hail at Disney the parent company of ABC. Thanks very active climax to an end light meal fit for president just over Halloween the steps. On Air Force One prepared this Jacquelyn couldn't have her. And it doesn't really. If Hillary Jacko lantern burger we know that the president would like that would put us out of Fries of course and I think we want. Private that we are way I want Fries as well. And next step and even Texas who is mad about it count but. The count is mad at hand. Greg Olsen says though via has attacked him several times and nearly killed him last month. She punctured his ribs and longs and assorted spleen. Young survive because the neighbor came to his rescue hitting the cal in the head also says Soviet became aggressive after giving birth because the count psychotic but plans to keep her. Let's not throw around names. And finally just in time for Halloween real scoop of a show on brought. Well Doug about the stage production of beetlejuice will Ganz went behind the scenes. Beetlejuice beetlejuice beetlejuice is back from the dead in a spook. Secular new musical turning to great white way into the great. Right way. Alex frightening bringing beetle juice to light. It's sort of telling me how his beetlejuice is different from Michael Keaton in the 1988 movie. I could not do what I eagle Jesus completely sympathetic from the top so much so you forget he's a bad guy. And I think that's the big magic and of the show is that you instantly fall moment my character. As for Alex is incredible transformation into the ghost with the most. How long does it take each night for you to turn into you beetlejuice it takes. Thirty minutes I would say from top to tail right. And even after six different shows on Broadway this is more makeup and constantly that Alex has ever had to work quick. And that creepy beetlejuice boys. Alex is able to speak and sing like that for eight shows a week tonight are 200 show and I've done a 197 of them. Plus previous so I've done well over 200 without calling out. But that's. By virtue of creating and crafting this thing that is sustainable back to that macabre make up situation. A base coat consorting screen beard microphone above that we capped a wig. More cons whirring and some beetle juice in the form of green suits from there he gets dressed until finally. Everybody. It's me a different person. Wow looks like a great show. Yet he want to see a loved the movie. We'll bay we we need all their music back here Danny yes today again it's area. They. Daylight come. Men and I wanna go home I really. Respect they cover it up we'll have a look at what's coming up on this Tuesday. What I want tax her late father number of three years they should get super fry. Stick around for this one will be right back. And here's what to watch out forty day president rob will have lunch with. The secretary of state Mike Pompeo and the recipients of the presidential award for its. Ordinary efforts to combat trafficking. Before participating a roundtable of reporters and speaking to a joint fundraising committee reception and the DC trump international account. Former president First Lady Barack and Michelle Obama are scheduled to speak with the third annual Obama foundation summit Chicago for the CEO of Boeing will appear before a senate committee to talk about. The 737 Max which has been involved in two crashes that sold. More than 300 people. The State Department set to hold its own public meeting on the potential environmental impact of the proposed keystone XL pipeline. President trump wants the project to go ahead despite a court order halting. And pictures Stephen Strasburg and Justin Verlander will face office the answers try to put away the Washington Nationals in game six. The World Series at home in Houston do you know which one of those guys which is which team I dear Verlander is where. The nationals. And then added that no arrest. They haven't got no no no. No I'm don't create an annual dividend rate up up up up up. For an update on all of our top stories and a briefing room for a breakdown of the latest headlines in politics comes that I Heather Carson of the day obvious what Spitzer now. It actually is what he thinks it happened yeah hey you already Astros going to clinch the World Series tonight at home in Easton and why. Come with Bert show your work that's. You know the wind gusts in Burlington here is itching for than out now back. Many trade him the odds wit us ABC news live leave a comment in the comments section. Right here let us now. Hey ballot process to that woman who lost her father sent periodic text messages to his phone number it turns out. It was not the right phone numbers she was mourning the loss of a man she would like a father figure to her who died and 4015. This Arkansas woman with sending text to this number turns out some K Lee that. The number belonged to a man who lost his daughter and a car wreck and when he fourteen. So he was getting the inspirational text messages all the loving supportive messages. That she thought was. To the phone of the father figure turns out is an authority yes and he sent her beep only respond at four years later. To say. That these messages helped me think he for sending them and I really hope this messages continue. To this day. Really magical bond yes very touching very testy indeed I think that is a good way to and on this Tuesday thank you so much for doing anything great to have Q we are on here filling and for Jimmy Ormond. The may not see you tomorrow we may have. That's something that we know is who knows but it's been fun game that you guys can't come back into. Part how to get along with the.

