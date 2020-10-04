Mourners struggle as COVID-19 overwhelms funeral homes

More
ABC's David Wright reports on the strain coronavirus has placed on mourners around the world due to social distancing standards, and how it's overwhelmed funeral homes.
5:18 | 04/10/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Mourners struggle as COVID-19 overwhelms funeral homes

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:18","description":"ABC's David Wright reports on the strain coronavirus has placed on mourners around the world due to social distancing standards, and how it's overwhelmed funeral homes.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"70074608","title":"Mourners struggle as COVID-19 overwhelms funeral homes","url":"/US/video/mourners-struggle-covid-19-overwhelms-funeral-homes-70074608"}