Transcript for Multiple people shot at distribution center in Maryland

I'm David Curley and Aberdeen Maryland the site of a shooting this morning you can see police have this area closed off but just up the road. About a quarter mile is a Rite Aid distribution senator. Where shots were fired this morning. We understand there was one shooter with a handgun. Associated Press is reporting that that shooter was a woman who is now at a hospital being treated in critical condition several others were shot. But police who have cordoned off this area back quite a big area you can hear a helicopter up ahead two are not giving us very many details about how many people were shot. And injured and how their condition is what their condition is at this hour once again a shooting this morning at a Rite Aid center as you can see. Police still keeping this scene very secure I'm David Herman.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.