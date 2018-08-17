Transcript for Murder suspect arrested after 19 years on the run

And to chaos I am just wondering what was going home thirty shot. Johnny screening and says he launched as undercover officers stormed in today's he's hapless neighborhood off of dry dry. Looking for his next during Weaver wanted for murder. That can now the five or six that a cop cars were. We had it fell back that way we you know. Well known on the rowing county sheriff's office says 65 the old apple in RT hate was living here hundreds of Brittany. Although Silva officials say to hate I killed his wife in Stafford Texas nineteen years ago and B and it just. Neighbors told us they never would have imagined we see him every now and there man never and a acts of congress nation. The in thing normal. Permit kept them. Tell the fort bend county Texas sheriff's office says it rose deliver Rondo was found shot to death inside her car in the parking lot where she worked. Back in 1999. Data has it wanted for questioning ever sits in nearly two decades later is now under arrest AMP Meredith is live. I'll be it a big game.

