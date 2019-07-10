Transcript for Murder suspects caught after cross-country manhunt

But two people are in custody after a cross country manhunt and the murder of a Colorado homeowner Madison Blackburn and Luciano who gory Belsky work. Captured Saturday in North Carolina on a drug charge and they were persons of interest in last month's shooting death of Richard Fay outside Colorado Springs. Investigators don't know with a three putt for your relationship. A Pennsylvania man is accused of sexually assaulting one of his wife's bridesmaids just days before his wedding. Court documents say Daniel Kearney assault that this woman in August after members of the wedding party had been drinking. Investigators say the alleged victim blacked out but when she woke up Kearny was on top of her and she was partially naked. Neighbors reacted to the accusations. It seemed fine I never you know hurt any rowdiness or. Anything going on really. Well police say Carty was caught by his then fiancee. And the couple got into a fight after the incidents but then two days later they were married.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.