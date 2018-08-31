Naked alleged carjacker runs across highway after leading police on car chase in LA

The alleged carjacking took place at about 5:39 a.m. and the pursuit began at 6:01 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC News.
0:43 | 08/31/18

