NASA, SpaceX launch capsule to bring home Starliner astronauts

The Crew-9 Dragon went up Saturday afternoon with two empty seats and will head to the International Space Station to bring two astronauts back to Earth in February.

September 28, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live