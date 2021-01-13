National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. More Hundreds of National Guard troops are seen in sped-up footage taken in front of the Capitol building, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C. I. This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

