Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C.
I.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:00","description":"Hundreds of National Guard troops are seen in sped-up footage taken in front of the Capitol building, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75228911","title":"National Guard troops deployed in Washington, D.C.","url":"/US/video/national-guard-troops-deployed-washington-dc-75228911"}