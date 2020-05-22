Now Playing: This music teacher composed a team of 3D printers to help COVID-19 frontline workers

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin and husband set to plead guilty

Now Playing: Fauci encourages Americans to celebrate Memorial Day with precautions

Now Playing: Distillery giving back in time of crisis

Now Playing: Son allegedly stabs father to death during Zoom video chat: Police

Now Playing: Grandpa sets up incredible backyard rollercoaster

Now Playing: Crest shares 3 tips for a healthy smile

Now Playing: An inside look at ESPN’s documentary on Lance Armstrong

Now Playing: Anthony Anderson surprises a front-line worker who has 3 essential jobs

Now Playing: Family of 5 that fell ill with COVID-19 was unable to receive a stimulus check

Now Playing: How to stay safe with family, friends this holiday weekend

Now Playing: Lori Loughlin and husband plead guilty in college admissions scandal

Now Playing: Gas prices plunge to new low for Memorial Day weekend

Now Playing: FBI calls naval station shooting in Texas an act of terrorism

Now Playing: Fallout after Trump doesn't wear a mask in public

Now Playing: New warning as young adults contract rare inflammatory disease

Now Playing: All 50 states at least partially open for holiday weekend

Now Playing: Video-text friends and family to stay connected when far away and short on time