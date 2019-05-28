Transcript for Navy pilots report seeing UFOs in US airspace

Finally today's story that's. I guess out of this world in the wake of an uptick of reports of unidentified flying objects by navy pilots the navy has put out new guidance. About how those sightings are to be reported. The navy says that those. Over reports of unidentified object should be filed with the advanced aerospace threat identification senator shadowy arm and the Pentagon. And in a statement they said for safety and security concerns the navy in the US air force take these reports very seriously and investigate each and every report. It's part of this effort the navy is updated in formalize the process by which reports of any such suspected incursions. Can be made to be cognizant authorities so what are they seen in what might it be telling us. Let's bring in now an expert in extraterrestrial life sept Szostak with the study institute that search for extraterrestrial intelligence is a senior astronomer there's sets it's great to see you. What is your take on this noon navy guidance in what you think these pilots these F eighteen pilots. I might be seen along the East Coast what we now. Well Devin you said it's an out of this world stored but of course it's in in this world stuff. The aliens once again find us interesting enough to abuzz disguise. But. You know there are usually only seen. By the military as if there somehow interest and and our military. But make a lot of sense to me if I like to go back to the Roman empire I don't think I'd spend all my time looking at the the legions or anything like that but in any case yes. It's not a bad idea to have the navy pilots feel that they can report. Stuff they had that they've seen after all it could east good could be Chinese or are Russian or something like that. They could be a could be a spinning and flying saucer we're seeing some of that the footage cheer on the from the navy. And the History Channel where percent of the victim pilot footage of what they it would have been seen. On some reports that this is this may be attributed to new radar systems hot on the F eighteen. Ed based on what you've seen from this evidence that's not how do you know or how can we towel. This might just not be. Our radar issue really big here aren't apparently seen this repair repair naked eyes. Yes well that I think that's a telling point. Radar no radar is not really perfect and that sense that. And it just because you get a radar echo doesn't mean there's actually something physical. Flying through your airspace they know the you know changes in the atmosphere in different layers in the in the air in the years also produce radar reflections as do for example clouds you see them every night on the weather report so yeah it's kind of coincidence that coincidental. That Disney introduced new radar and suddenly they seem more UFO news. I am and an instance we have you sat where are we. In this search for extraterrestrial intelligence what's what's the leading edge of the work that you're doing right now people might not be aware of. Yup well we are looking for the aliens does not need here on earth I don't think they're visiting but you could prove me wrong maybe someday but that. That but we are using as you know began tennis and also of ordinary telescopes trying to look for a signals that might be being sent. By aliens that are gonna light years away on a planet around somebody else's star non not nearby not off the coast of Virginia or Florida. And we haven't found him yet but our map I'm remain optimistic because the equipment keeps getting faster and better. So I think that there within our lifetimes we will actually pick up something that'll tell a somebody's out there. Right you heard it hear first from Seth Szostak with steady institute nonprofit organization that does work we've NASA and the National Science Foundation in the search for extraterrestrial. Our intelligence senior astronomer Seth Szostak think you so much for coming on. My pleasure.

