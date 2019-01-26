Navy's newest destroyer named after Medal of Honor recipient and former Navy SEAL

More
The Navy SEAL was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President George W. Bush in 2008 for his actions in Ramadi, Iraq on Sept. 29, 2006.
1:11 | 01/26/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Navy's newest destroyer named after Medal of Honor recipient and former Navy SEAL

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60650467,"title":"Navy's newest destroyer named after Medal of Honor recipient and former Navy SEAL","duration":"1:11","description":"The Navy SEAL was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor by President George W. Bush in 2008 for his actions in Ramadi, Iraq on Sept. 29, 2006.","url":"/US/video/navys-newest-destroyer-named-medal-honor-recipient-navy-60650467","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.