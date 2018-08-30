Transcript for Neglect charges nixed in New Mexico compound case

There's growing outrage in New Mexico over the release of three people linked to it does our compound. Where a boy was found dead in nearly a dozen other children were living infield. Prosecutors say the suspects are Muslim extremists who we're training to kids to carry out school shootings but child neglect charges have now been dropped. His prosecutors missed a deadline to hold a hearing that was required by state law. Two of the suspects including the father of the boy found dead are now still in check well for the time being.

