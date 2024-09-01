New study finds Wegovy may reduce risk of death from COVID-19

A new study in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found that the popular weight loss drug Wegovy may also reduce the risk of death from COVID-19.

September 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live