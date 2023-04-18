Can New York City adapt to rapidly rising sea levels?

As sea levels rise at faster rates, coastal communities around the world face an existential dilemma: adapt or leave. That’s the case in New York City.

April 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live