Now Playing: UNC students topple confederate statue

Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 21, 2018

Now Playing: Aaron Hernandez's suicide note reveals new details about his final days

Now Playing: Bizarre twist as Colorado man is formally charged for killing pregnant wife

Now Playing: Trump deports last Nazi war criminal in US back to Germany

Now Playing: Woman walking dog victim of gator attack

Now Playing: Severe storms slam Midwest

Now Playing: Protesters knock down Confederate statue on UNC campus

Now Playing: Drivers stop traffic on bridge in Northern California

Now Playing: Confederate statue on UNC campus knocked over by protesters

Now Playing: Former 'Daily Show' host to the rescue

Now Playing: Player becomes big star at 71st Little League World Series

Now Playing: Police make arrest as they investigate Nashville shootings

Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein accuser faces sexual-abuse allegations

Now Playing: Jurors ask to deliberate longer in Manafort trial

Now Playing: Man charged with murder in slayings of wife, daughters

Now Playing: Dangerous storms making their way over the heartland

Now Playing: 2 killed when small plane crashes in Phoenix intersection

Now Playing: Top WH lawyer met with Mueller team at least 3 times: Reports