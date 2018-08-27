Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 24, 2018

Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 23, 2018

Now Playing: News headlines today: Aug. 27, 2018

Now Playing: 6-year-old boy hospitalized after being bullied in incident mom calls 'heartbreaking'

Now Playing: McCain's best TV and and movie cameos throughout the years

Now Playing: John McCain remembered as a family man

Now Playing: Defining moments in the life of John McCain

Now Playing: Esports tournament announcer speaks out after deadly shooting

Now Playing: Trump has muted response to John McCain's death

Now Playing: Tributes pour in after Sen. John McCain's death

Now Playing: New details on deadly shooting at esports tournament

Now Playing: Esports shooting survivor shares new details

Now Playing: Heat wave arrives from Chicago to New York at start of week

Now Playing: Memorial plans announced for John McCain

Now Playing: 3 dead in Jacksonville esports shooting

Now Playing: Fundraiser squanders money for homeless man

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: John McCain dies at age 81

Now Playing: Dramatic chase and shootout at Walmart parking lot

Now Playing: John McCain in his own words