Transcript for News headlines today: Aug. 29, 2018

A. It's Florida term limited governor Rick Scott won the GOP nomination he. Today gone democratic incumbent US senator Bill Nelson. Tallahassee mayor Andrew gill and could become the State's first African American doesn't care he won the democratic nomination Chelsea's congressman Ron Desantis. It's primary day in Arizona set up the senate race to replace retiring senator Jeff flake Martha mix Sally winning the GOP now. Am humbled and honored to now stand before you for the very first time as a Republican nominee for United States and it. To take on democratic nominees Christensen. Ceremonies. Are set to start today for Senator John McCain he'll lie in state in Phoenix. Fred and some may be considering firing his attorney general the Washington Post as the president has revived the idea in recent weeks in conversations with staffers. Tensions are rising again between the US and North Korea the State Department now says the US is ready to talk but only when North Korea follows through on its commitment to cut its nuclear weapons. So France is speaking in Rome today talking about the sex scandal rocking the church but he stayed silent on reports that he knew about sex abuse allegations against an American cardinal. Sources close to the Pope. Reached out to the Italian news agency and Sen said that the Pope has no intention of resigning they described him as embittered over this report. And that he may have more to say in the future. Former Tulsa police officer senior police surveillance video shooting an unarmed black man to death. And now she says she's teaching other officers how to get through the aftermath. Racially charged police shootings. When I was told that I ain't would possibly never been law enforcement again. I needed to find a premise so I made a commitment to help my Brothers and sisters. Her new four hour course trains officers to deal with what she calls the Ferguson effect an officer they're scared of the media. Tormenting them they're scared of active activist groups tormenting them. So accusations of sexism at the US open officials punishing French tennis star alleys a Cornet bored briefly removing her shirt. In ninety degree heat she had put it on the wrong way. Women are not permitted to change on the court but men are. The Labor Day weekend is around the corner and airline industry group now says over sixteen million people are expected to fly for the holiday that's up three and a half percent from last year. Signatories diet investigator in Southern California is now facing a long list of charges 45 year old Paul Gonzalez is accused of leading dates holding the bag for nearly a thousand dollars worth of dinner dance. Oreo is now offering with soggy and hot chicken wing flavored cookies. Here only sold in China like you can find them on eBay. Meteorologist a doozy here with some weather headlines on Wednesday and a severe storms that have blown through the Great Lakes and midwest and really the pictures coming in pretty significant especially from Wisconsin where state of emergency declared by the governor coon valley wears them though went 100 people actually evacuated from. Find some 12100. Passengers thumbs not up to fifteen inches and 36 hours and you can't spending is very damaging winds blowing that. House built construction right off its foundation without guts and Iowa up eighty miles per hour so he noticed cold front is capable of producing strong storms and it will from this publicly update Syracuse today and this goes. Wednesday afternoon through Thursday it'll sink down into more than this outside Tennessee and northern Mississippi Georgia. And even Virginia we'll get and a kind of action health country much cooler and drier.

