Transcript for News headlines today: Dec. 4, 2018

Some trust the gun free and around the world former president George H. W. Bush is being remembered. His body lying in state beneath the capitol rotunda right now among those paying their respects president and the First Lady. ABC's dented molten from capitol hail. It's incredible people from all walks of life and all over the country families of young children. Many people also who supported this president. Many people can disagree with the policies of the Bush Administration. But they recognize the service. Of this former president. Last night in Bush's hometown of Houston. A big -- jury member of the 41 president. State funeral will be held tomorrow and then he'll be laid to rest on Thursday. After days of violent protests in Paris leading to hundreds of arrests French officials this morning repellents. They're delaying a controversial hike to the gas tax. The great brands that debate is starting in Great Britain lawmakers in parliament are said to argue over the planned do. Separate from the EU for five days a both. He's on the schedule for next week. CIA director Gina Haskell prefers small number of senior senators tomorrow on the role Saudi officials played in the death of journalists not to show he's. That's what senate aides still ABC news. Sorry our houses it may pay for some people affected by the hack attack on its computers to get him passports. Cyber thieves were able to access information including passport numbers on people who stayed at Peretz Starwood Hotels. So the fact that passports were stolen that it it the crying identification. And that you can start accounts by using passports. Is very very worries. Since Arkansas corner now identified the boy killed when a charter bus. Caring to youth football team crashed near Little Rock. Nine year old Cameron Johnson died after the bus driver says she lost control dozens of kids are hurt. Everybody was screaming crying I was scared because there's about a blue. Well blue oh teachers want to lacerations. Lots of broken bones. ESPN is reporting that Urban Meyer will step down as head football coach at Ohio State University. Right after the team faces off against the University of Washington in the rose four. Offensive coordinator Ryan. Baseball's world champions are headed to the White House the Boston Red Sox now save the team has accepted an invitation to visit when president dropped several other recent champions of either declined to go are at their invitations withdraw. At a nine year old boy in the town of severance Colorado can now legally throw a snowball at his brother. When dean bass found out it was actually illegal lobby town leaders to change the law they did so last night. The ousted. A couple of weather headlines that begin with an update from Taylor felt Alan Light where they now have it as an F. Retort you know that's the damage that you're seeing there winds to 155. Per hour also an update. The total number of tornadoes 26. That is that most when it has ever seen in the state of Illinois and December day. New started talk about not necessarily to panic but certainly complaints and how they're spinning the Pacific Ocean. Outer bands starting to make their way into California we highlighted that cal in the take the brunt of the storm. It is partly tonight through early Wednesday that's for northern California. And some of the areas that are already saturated last week to a foot of rain Ian Mohr and then the Southern California met Wednesday and Thursday. As the burn scars there right flame burns scars be concerned about if you get 13 inches of rain he will inevitably have months and even to brief also watching for those. Thursday NC Friday. Also this area because he to a foot of snow this.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.