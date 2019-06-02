-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 4, 2019
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Feb. 6, 2019
-
Now Playing: Pilot in deadly plane crash had false credentials: Sheriff
-
Now Playing: Young woman's bound body discovered in suitcase
-
Now Playing: Dangerous ice storm moves towards Midwest
-
Now Playing: From Rockies to Northeast, ice, snow and flooding
-
Now Playing: Woman's bound body discovered in suitcase
-
Now Playing: Postal worker dies after taking bullet on Illinois interstate
-
Now Playing: Husband of woman killed by foul ball hopes to make baseball safer for spectators
-
Now Playing: Congress sings 'Happy Birthday' to Holocaust survivor
-
Now Playing: Federal prosecutors probing Trump's inaugural committee
-
Now Playing: E-cigarette explosion blamed for man's death in Fort Worth
-
Now Playing: School bus driver shot in possible road-rage case: Police
-
Now Playing: Jogger recovering after mountain lion attack in Colorado
-
Now Playing: 16 states from NY to California under winter weather alerts
-
Now Playing: Officer's fatal shooting of wrong man at mall 'justified': Officials
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Tom Brady says he feels 'blessed' after sixth Super Bowl win
-
Now Playing: Deadly Alabama mall shooting
-
Now Playing: Floods in West Seneca, New York
-
Now Playing: Boy found dead in 1998 ID'd