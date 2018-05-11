Transcript for News headlines today: Nov. 5, 2018

A. One more day of campaigning before the mid term election. Both parties are stepping on the gas and president from visits three rallies today after campaigning in Tennessee last nice. He's being Democrats are all openly encouraging millions of illegal aliens to break our laws violate our borders. And destroy our nation that so many different ways so do you want. That you want more time a vote Democrat it's very simple. Former President Obama also talking on the campaign trail. Plus that the single most. Grave threat. To America. And so like. Horror. Bush broke. Tom re read your. With the midterm Election Day Tuesday in new ABC news Washington Post poll finds democratic candidates holding a dwindling lead but likely voters take pride regained control perhaps. Voters preferring Democrats or Republican House candidates are now a majority 52 to 44%. President -- rejects taking responsibility for inciting violence with his rhetoric and ABC news review found no fewer than seventeen criminal cases with the name trump was involved in direct connection with violence threats of violence or allegations of assault. Georgia Democrats are denying allegations that they tried to hack the State's voter registration system. The investigation opened by secretary of state Brian camp the Republican. Running for governor. Do you think secretary Kemp deliberately cooked up the charge to help his campaign. I do in fact I think he. Cooked up the charge because he realizes once again he's left six million voters information vulnerable mrs. happened twice before. This is another failure of his leadership. Some migrants moving through Mexico towards the US border now say their next stop will be Mexico City. Jury selection begins today in New York for trial notorious drug lord Joaquin el temple Bozeman. Stepped in front stopping killer adding yoga class in Florida is now speaking out Josh we'll quit tells ABC news. When the shooting started he looked for something to use and spotted a vacuum clean. Pointing that was there that I could think it was his backing with a heavy and and I so as soon as he can on the corner. The guns stopped I use that opportunity hit him over the head with a two people were killed in the attack in Tallahassee. Piazza yeah. See hear and an Election Day forecast that preceded by ancient your storm forecast that we can't ignore so please come with in a low pressure system that is this shut down interstate seventy. Apartment at the outcasts and so that tech energy is that a site got a lot with it is gonna come along with this your storms especially in the mid south of hearing this or two below. Huntsville Alabama Nashville. I'm just have a chance of damaging wind isn't Linear as it looks like it would be discreet they can kind of come off the ice went. Do value their rotation especially in. Asked today and then tomorrow. That all flags east as the capital out there I possibility of the payments and heavy rain in Philadelphia Baltimore. Down to Richmond Virginia and Hampton Bays over Riley that western South Carolina and even north Georgia. Two days of watching severe storms one of them after the on election today though it broadly Election Day forecast at every exit our northern greatly. But it's pretty dry in the Rockies back in the last act that little patch there in the west and most of the east as great deal it. And still marks down.

