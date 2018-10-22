-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 19, 2018
-
Now Playing: News headlines today: Oct. 22, 2018
-
Now Playing: Ex-NFL player Rae Carruth released after nearly 20 years in prison
-
Now Playing: 70-year-old woman murdered in New York City apartment
-
Now Playing: Dance floor collapse at college party injures dozens
-
Now Playing: Woman speaks out about video of police hitting her daughter
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.6 billion
-
Now Playing: Urgent manhunt underway after police officer killed
-
Now Playing: Survivor describes horrifying moments of deadly rafting accident
-
Now Playing: New York Police Department halts use of bodycams after 1 explodes
-
Now Playing: Why Kim Schrier left medicine to run for Congress
-
Now Playing: The Purdue college football team named a big fan who has bone cancer as team captain
-
Now Playing: Video shows a Florida police officer hitting a 14-year-old during arrest
-
Now Playing: Lottery prizes have increased since no one drew the winning numbers
-
Now Playing: A manhunt in Georgia continues for a man suspected of killing a police officer
-
Now Playing: Dozens of people are recovering after an apartment floor collapsed in South Carolina
-
Now Playing: Huge jackpots up for grabs in the Mega Millions and Powerball lotteries
-
Now Playing: Suspect in custody for murder of Georgia police officer
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputy repeatedly punches DUI suspect in dash-cam footage
-
Now Playing: Woman seen on video leaving toddler on stranger's doorstep speaks out