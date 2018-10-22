Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 22, 2018

So it's estimated there are upwards of 5000 people in a caravan of Honduran migrants marching through Mexico intent on getting zinni US. Some Tuesday says certainty Dell announced details of the investigation. Into the killing of dissidents Saudi journalist Jamal who show Saturday the kingdom finally acknowledged the show he was dead. Saying it happened during a fist fight inside its consulate in his stumble. National security advisor John Bolton basic two days of high tension talks in Moscow comes after president drop analyses withdrawing the US. From a landmark treaty covering medium range nuclear missiles. The trump administration is reportedly considering redefining gender. New York Times says the department of health and human service is looking at a plan that would narrowly defined gender as biological. Determined. At work. Three rafts carrying more than a dozen people flipped over while going down a river raging after recent rains. Over a may have its eyes on the skies. Job posting by the ride sharing company indicates Bloomberg. Plus a put food delivery drones in the air in just about three years but over has been looking for ways to expand including. Investing implying taxis and Randall's food soon. Canada is running out of hot days after recreational marijuana was legalized across the country owners of Canadian pot shops now say they're run and loan. Meteorologists the here checking her it will they look at some of the maps that would start Alison images from Texas hill country had just so much rain twelve to fifteen inches just last week as some fresh images and seen this yet. Where they release that you can't damn. And then all the water rushes through neighborhoods here along the Colorado bears so I Docklands floating there was ripped off some property at mount warm moisture coming from this hurricane well that should make landfall sometime Tuesday night early Wednesday morning. And should read street between America and on that lot there a couple of coastal me there. That would have life threatening storm surge up to eighteen inches of rain and even though this is a pretty concentric tight storm. As it will eventually get shredded by the mountains in Mexico. What won't get stranded at the moisture there's going to be quite a bit of this funnel right into hills country again and that's how we showed you those images. From Texas. Before we attacked her has that same region the south aren't they can pick up another four inches of rain. By the end that we.

