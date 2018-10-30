Transcript for News headlines today: Oct. 30, 2018

A. President trump goes to Pittsburgh today with the funeral set to begin after eleven people were shot and killed at a synagogue over the weekend. I'm just gonna pay my respects I'm also going to the hospital to see the officers. Some of the people there was so badly hurt. The president says he's working on a planned to get rid of the idea of citizenship as a birthright he tells natsios that he believes he can do that. An executive order. The move is almost certain expert legal challenges. A report that the US is preparing tariffs on all remaining Chinese imports if trade talks don't produce progress soon. Spurred another day of sharp stock market losses industrial technology companies took the worst hit. By the end of the week the Pentagon says up to 5200 active duty troops will be on the southern border. There to support the Border Patrol with a caravan of thousands of migrant still in Mexico headed north. Sources now tell ABC news that bill bomb suspect Cesar tie up may have had a list of a hundred potential targets. He's accused of sending out at least fifty suspicious package. Thanks to the water today off Indonesia for divers looking for more remains of the 189 people aboard a lion air jet that crashed just minutes after take off there are also questions about a possible passenger on the plane a man from Indonesia whose on the US no fly list. Us Twitter may be ready to get rid of the like button and that's what CEO Jack Dorsey told a clear front recently. Forty through British newspaper. Dorsey things that could help improve debate on the platform. Apple hopes to fill out your holiday shopping list today. After introducing new iPhone satellite watchers last month. The focus at today's event in New York will be on improved ipad's new MacBook and Mac mini computers. Here are. The air and some other headlines that promise not every piece. It's actually a second yes you're a tornado that happened in or again first signing on Monday in this society hill or at his South Easton saint. That was some of the rotation possible with this tech storm but it's going to be that list they get it's not all different and there is live even. Colorado Springs and then that low. Sinks even deeper into Texas and what happened here is during Halloween so when people trick or treating you really pay attention whether we're because anywhere from Beaumont through Shreveport. Houston included there you could see damaging winds and tornadoes there's not wind here port twist in the and it's that statement this. Start and who's. There's that night and Friday morning. Along the East Coast and expect them not yet morning traffic on Saturday morning are riding along I five wanted to leave behind a Catholic bring. Parts of the west the Paducah Kentucky. Write their summit not.

