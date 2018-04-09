Transcript for News headlines today: Sep. 4, 2018

A. The Gulf Coast is bracing for tropical storm Gordon I'm encouraged in every one. Not to be prudent. To be cautious forecasters say it could be a category one hurricane bush makes landfall Bruce forest is in Louisiana you don't take any. He's still slightly even though it may not be a hurricane. The confirmation hearings start this morning for president trounced picked his sit on the Supreme Court. Many Democrats have been fuming over being blocked from getting thousands of documents about cabin off. Last night they got about 42000. Eat his work. With secretary of state Mike Pompeo about a visit Pakistan. The Taliban has announced the death of Afghan Haqqani Network founder July Levine haqqani. A onetime US ally turned enemy the head of the insurgent group has not been heard from in several years. US is about to withhold 300 million dollars in aid to Pakistan. Controversy over the new face of Nike former quarterback Colin Cowherd the first meal during the National Anthem at an FL games. Has been chosen to be to face it Nike's thirtieth anniversary just do it campaign. So investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the fire and Brazil's national museum in Rio. There are fears the walls of the 200 year old museum could collapse. Officials think about 90% to the museum's twenty million items have been destroyed no one was hurt in the fire broke out while the museum was closed. NASA is hoping Sam budding rocket scientist said some ideas about colonizing Mars is now offering a reward of up to 750000. Dollars to anyone. Thinking come up with a way to turn carbon dioxide into something more useful. Mitterrand's that he it was weather headlines and of course we're talking all about Gordon England flooding might end up being of his story but let's talk about what it's already done fifty to sixty miles per hour gusts clocked in southeast Florida Keys Miami and now it's moved into the gulf the impact should be felt today. The landfall until tonight. More early Wednesday morning and what you can expect and that is a fast moving storm the winds and that the 75 miles per hour to be a small window that this all happens. See eight to twelve inches on the high end of rain storm surge. Three took my feet anywhere and that warned area so right along from New Orleans right through mobile Biloxi and over in the panhandle Florida senate's fast but then it ends up in acting. As a low. A front that's been hanging around and torturing parts of the midwest all that tropical moisture is leaving us with flash flood watches. I'm right here from Kansas up through parts of Iowa into western Wisconsin remember with and talking about western Wisconsin. Since last week. Until almost the final of heavy rain that will apparent from Arkansas up in northern Missouri will actually end up. Talking about this all the way through the end of this we can even start of the weekend. It.

