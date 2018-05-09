Transcript for News headlines today: Sep. 5, 2018

Tropical depression Gordon is slowing down as he drives further inland leading about 38000. Without power in Florida Mississippi and Alabama. Resident found safe to sit on the supreme court judge Fred have a not set to face a long day of question that is confirmation hearings starting this morning. Leaders from some of the world's biggest tech companies will be on Capitol Hill today executives from Twitter Google and FaceBook will faced questions about foreign influence on their platforms. The White House now calls a new book by reporter Bob Woodward quotes nothing more than fabricated stories. Many by former disgruntled employee. This morning to put out that statement saying the stories are fabricated president himself said he could be just made up. By the author but as you know bobbled who has hundreds of hours of tapes are you informed by the assertion that he just making stories up. What he may have hundreds of hours of tapes but I think most of those probably come from some disgruntled former employees it's a lot of anonymous sources. I'm upset on primary day in Massachusetts. This thing it's. Yeah. Councilwoman Diana Presley eating ten term congressman Mike Katz you want to alienate democratic primary. Prosecutors in Great Britain have now charged to rations in the poisoning of a former spy and his daughter earlier this year in the city of Salisbury. Prosecutors concede yes count to terrorism decision. Consistency Africans and half concluded. That there is sufficient evidence to provide realistic prospect of conviction. I'm entities Canadian company contrast to chew on kind of sums of Petro off on who doesn't involve general election she knows. Both of the suspects are in Russia and Russian mob bars extradition. Salmonella blamed on the serial honey smacks is spreading another thirty people have gotten sick and the CDC now says the outbreak has spread to 36 states. Officials say no one should be buying or selling honey smacks.

