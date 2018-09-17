Transcript for News headlines today: Sept. 17, 2018

A Florence causing catastrophic flooding and extends it. It makes the Caroline's. Some parts of town have gotten lights back on your scene you know there's a Waffle House so they ignored fish as it opens up. Lines we'll warm around the building has people let her out of their homes they haven't seen anything. For me out how to how to hot showers and they're going out it just essentials. And add back still not sure that this isn't over yet to see more flooding. At least seventeen people are confirmed dead in north and South Carolina and more raids in the forecast. More evacuations are being ordered south of Salt Lake City wildfires continue to grow the fires have burned through more than 80000 acres forcing about 6000 people from their homes. 2000 homes being threatened by the fire. A Border Patrol agents now in custody Texas accused of killing four women. Amazon's looking for some bleaker the company's investigating reports that some of its employees and selling internal information. Sales data and contact information for product reviewers. Also allegedly for sales services to delete negative reviews and restoring band and countless. Z meteorologist a doozy here with the headlines for you still out of North Carolina imagine being there is the fourth day without power. You feel trapped and L I felt trapped trying to get out we only escaped or Savannah Georgia and since then more highways and roads shutdown will be asked not to travel because that's. You're in your home if you medical emergency your huge trouble because yours and your home's gonna be surrounded by water just for today. The potentially in Italy show it was happening so tropical depression Florence facility north the center that kind of near Kentucky Ohio. And some of the heaviest rain shield is calling West Virginia. Those flash flood warnings go all the way from Roanoke from Greensboro Durham as an it down to Wilmington del. And a lot of rivers again better record or major flood stage all the once there are record flood stage I think we'll see such a large area has several rivers. That have reached records. Pat that was at stake in the end of the week but watch that the timing gonna time out with heavy rain this I'm through the day today that much flags hasn't really gotten a kick yet but then comes together with front by Tuesday. See some of the heaviest Easter falling in Western New York up into interior new England and eventually by Tuesday night this and moves to the coast and so from Boston's regular. But Philadelphia Tuesday.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.