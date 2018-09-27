Transcript for News headlines today: Sept. 27, 2018

Doctor Christine glossy for the California professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brent Cavanaugh of sexual assault when they were dean's home is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee today this. Then Kavanagh we'll get a chance to respond. Glossy forward as one of three named accusers have gone public with separate allegations of sexual misconduct. And against cabinet. The Senate Judiciary Committee says it's reviewing new accusations. In a sworn affidavit released yesterday Julie sweat nick claims when she and Kevin Albert teens. We attended the same parties alleging Kavanagh drank excessively. And was abusive and physically aggressive towards girls. Those details will be shared with the FBI agents or under oath. Before the committee she will share that evidence of that information her lawyer Michael have a naughty who also represents porn star stormy Daniels. President trump questioned the timing of the allegations that says he'll watch the hearings today. He's also scheduled to meet with the deputy attorney general rob rose and Stein. Whose job may be on the line. I'm gonna meet with them tomorrow. I may. Call rod tonight or tomorrow and as for a little bit of a delay to the me because I don't want to do anything. That gets in the way of this very important. Supreme Court. And Estonian north Carolina's search will continue for an autistic boy. Who managed to depart Saturday. Think I am in no way he little meeting today. Things are after him hot. The cost of money is going up the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate a quarter point. In the due to do and a half percent range the sign of the central bank's confidence in the US economy despite trade friction with the giant. Federal public health officials estimate 80000 Americans die from the flu last winter. The highest flu death told in the US in at least four decades. Hoover pays for its data breach the company agrees to pay 148 million dollars to all fifty states. And make data security a key part of it's technology it's a tuber a year tell drivers that hackers stole their personal information when sixteen. A kayak or in New Zealand gets a surprise when this deal slaps him in the face with a not to put us. In the video has fuel comes out of the water park to push him out swinging that several pod for the unsuspecting man. Sealed and disappears back into the water for swimming around a group of hijackers.

