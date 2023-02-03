Nikki Addimando speaks out after pleading guilty to killing partner

Upstate New York woman Nikki Addimando is serving seven years in prison for a crime she says she committed in self-defense. ABC News’ Juju Chang previews her conversation with Addimando on 20/20.

February 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live