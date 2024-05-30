Nissan issues 'do not drive' warning for older vehicles, says airbags can explode

The warning covers certain model year 2002-2006 Nissan Sentras, 2002-2004 Nissan Pathfinders and 2002-2003 Infiniti QX4s.

May 30, 2024

