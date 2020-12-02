Transcript for NJ woman arrested for stealing $561,000 from church

Tonight they had an emergency meeting trustees of the saint Paul's Baptist Church in Florence vow they'll move forward. Most have to do about what was going. And thankfully the contributions. Decreased. But there's no doubt would take each has Smith did Joseph is accused of has hurt them dearly. Burlington County authorities say the Willingboro woman took the role of church volunteer financial secretary. So she could rip the box during a five year stretch. We asked the pastor how this can happen. A host of other people's woes and and sometimes that trust is misplace. India and prosecutors expect to Joseph stole more than 561000. Dollars to support lavish lifestyle habits. That includes 2700 page now purchase is an excess of 266000. Dollars. 805 Amazon purchases in excess of 22000 dollars Jimmy purchases from Israel's dot com unlike clothing retailer. Her eyes GM financial for Carville Comcast DISH Network pay off the Capital One credit card. Investigators say she used church money to even fund her wedding at the Marriott in Cinnaminson. They also say she's stuck herself from the church payroll. And that she wrote 181. Unauthorized checks to herself in excess of 182000. Dollars. She left the church counts indicative ballots 510 times in seven years. She also failed to file taxes in 20141516. And 2018. Suburban group who wouldn't reduce.

