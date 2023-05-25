NOAA predicting near normal hurricane season for 2023 

There is a 40% chance of a near normal hurricane season in 2023, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

May 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live