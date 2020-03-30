Transcript for NOLA front lines

And while the number of coronavirus cases are growing in the New Orleans area, we've been told the treatment of patients right now is currently under control. Dr. Susan Gunn who is on the front lions there to update us on the systems in place to prepare for what may come next. Thank you for being with us, Dr. Gunn. Thank you for your service. Of course, we appreciate everyone there on the front lines. A lot of experts saying new Orleans may be the next coronavirus hot spot. What you can tell us about the state of your city right now? Are you able to treat everyone who needs care? We are absolutely treating everyone who needs care. I was -- the intention -- one of the intentions was on this weekend, and we were definitely busy, patients are coming in. We are creating new icu beds every day, with the ability to be monitored 24 hours. Through our telemonitoring system. As patients, as icu beds are coming online, we are ensuring that patients are being placed into those beds who need them. All right. Well that is certainly good news. Talk a little bit about the city's supply of equipment, shortages being reported or anticipated shortages in the next couple of weeks. Where do you all stand? We have plenty of ventilators. We have dialysis machines. We certainly have enough ppe. This is an innovative city, we work in an innovative environment for sure. We have the capabilities to create the ppes that we need. In terms of the level of care that you're able to provide will determine obviously, what the numbers are going to look like in the next couple of weeks. Did you see the curve beginning to flatten there or do you believe it will get worse before it gets better? We are just a month out from mardi gras and once covid arrived. It's only been three weeks to the day that covid arrived, or was confirmed to have arrived here in our city. Once it arrived, it kind of made sense to us. And now, it's been a week since our spring breakers have returned. We hope that the curve is flattening. I do have our concerns. We're seeing family units, our city is a very family-oriented and so, I'm concerned about our family units who are bringing covid home. And not self-quarantining themselves. Within their own rooms. Dr. Susan Gunn, thank you for all you that do and continue to we appreciate your time today. Thank you.

