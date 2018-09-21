Transcript for Northeast bracing for severe weather as winds whip through Midwest

Although the latest on that wild weather almost twenty million people could be facing damaging winds and possible tornadoes heading into the weekend. After parts of the midwest got slammed with reported tornadoes overnight let's go back to Chenevert ginger with more on. Afternoon Robyn and the national weather service of the Twin Cities is going to be out in force today several going out to these different locations that likely had a tornadoes making to the surveys and let us now. Fair ball Minnesota it looks pretty twisted there where that hangar is ruined and of course airplane their flipped. Then he had the damaging winds easily sixty to seventy mile per hour winds clocked from Iowa right through Minnesota you're gonna see that type of image again. When we go through middle field Ohio where the trees are down so let's go and see that cold front we called us lean years about attacking a low gets up in the Canada that's been a spin would beat him most of this will end up being. In a line meaning damaging winds still can do so much damage from Cleveland to Bradford buffalo in Watertown.

