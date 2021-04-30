Transcript for By the Numbers: Chicken shortage

Should we turn now to America's favorite meat chicken she its popularity is on the rise prompting some sellers to sound the alarm about. Checking shortages. We take a look by the numbers. Last quarter KFC's Kim apparel store sales by 14%. The CEO of KFC's parent company says the popularity of their new chicken sandwich and coupled with the tightening supply of chicken has been struggling to keep up what demands. Chick blaze sales increased 23%. MO Jiang also recently announced shortages of chicken tenders across its 750 locations. According to Bloomberg. And while collectively fast food restaurant side was when he 3% drop in customers during the pandemic. Fried chicken fast -- very much better only declining by 6%. That's according to the agency network TOP. And finally during this past Super Bowl weekend Americans ate one point four million chicken wings which was a 2% increase. From the year before. That's according to the national chicken council.

