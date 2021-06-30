By the Numbers: Disparities in access to in-person learning during pandemic

More
New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows wide disparities in access to in-person learning during the pandemic based on race and region of the country.
1:21 | 06/30/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Disparities in access to in-person learning during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:21","description":"New Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data shows wide disparities in access to in-person learning during the pandemic based on race and region of the country.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78596131","title":"By the Numbers: Disparities in access to in-person learning during pandemic","url":"/US/video/numbers-disparities-access-person-learning-pandemic-78596131"}