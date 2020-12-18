By the Numbers: Economic inequality growing during pandemic

More
The pandemic has increased the wealth of the rich, while throwing millions of Americans into unemployment and poverty.
1:13 | 12/18/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for By the Numbers: Economic inequality growing during pandemic

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:13","description":"The pandemic has increased the wealth of the rich, while throwing millions of Americans into unemployment and poverty.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"74792489","title":"By the Numbers: Economic inequality growing during pandemic","url":"/US/video/numbers-economic-inequality-growing-pandemic-74792489"}