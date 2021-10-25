By the numbers: Gerrymandering could help GOP flip the House

A look at the once-in-a-decade congressional redistricting and how aggressive gerrymandering will reshape the 2022 midterms and the next 10 years of House races.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live