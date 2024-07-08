By the Numbers: With heat come more heat-related deaths

We break down the relationship between record-breaking high temperatures and the rise in heat-related deaths, with homelessness, drug use and increasing heat at night contributing to the crisis.

July 8, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live