By the Numbers: Hottest new job for men? Nursing

Men are being increasingly drawn into the field of nursing, attracted to pay nearly 50% higher than the average salary — due in part to an increase in demand linked to America's aging population.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live