By the Numbers: Manpower & Costs for Helene and Milton

As Milton makes landfall, FEMA and other government agencies have already mobilized to meet needs for food, water and other basics. We take a look at the costs behind these mobilization.

October 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live